6 days ago
France to launch buy-out bid to delist Areva on Aug. 1
#Business News
July 31, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 6 days ago

France to launch buy-out bid to delist Areva on Aug. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen on the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, by architects Roger Saubot et Francois Jullien at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, June 1, 2017.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French stock market regulator AMF said on Friday Franco-German bank Oddo BHF, acting on behalf of the French government, would launch a buyout offer for shares in Areva (AREVA.PA), with the aim of delisting the nuclear power engineering company from the Paris stock exchange.

The buyout will take place from Aug.1 to Aug. 14.

The French government, which owns more than 92 percent of Areva's capital following a restructuring of the former Areva group, said earlier that it would buy up the remaining shares at 4.5 euros per share and then delist the company.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich

