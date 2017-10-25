FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former official of Argentina's Fernandez turns himself in to authorities - media
October 25, 2017 / 6:31 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Former official of Argentina's Fernandez turns himself in to authorities - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Julio De Vido, an ex-minister who served in former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez’s government, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after he was stripped of immunity from arrest, local media reported.

Former Planning Minister Julio De Vido (C) arrives to the federal justice building where former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attended court, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Congress had earlier voted to strip former planning minister and current lawmaker De Vido of his immunity after a three-judge panel ordered his arrest as part of a probe into an alleged case of fraud, marking a milestone in the country’s anti-corruption fight.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Luc Cohen, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

