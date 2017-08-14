FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early results show Argentina's Fernandez behind in Senate primary
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 1:18 AM / a day ago

Early results show Argentina's Fernandez behind in Senate primary

A man walks past a large screen with an image of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, former Argentine President and candidate for the Senate in the mid-term primary elections, at her campaign headquarters during primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 13, 2017.Marcos Brindicci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri's preferred candidate was leading former President Cristina Fernandez in Sunday's primary election for a key Senate seat, preliminary official results showed.

With 10.46 percent of polling stations counted for the Senate race in Buenos Aires province, home to nearly 40 percent of the country's electorate, former Education Minister Esteban Bullrich had 37.01 percent of the vote, compared with 31.38 percent for Fernandez.

Reporting by Luc Cohen, Nicolas Misculin and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Chris Reese

