Factbox - Argentina's lithium mining projects

(Reuters) - Several lithium producers stepping up investment in Argentina amid expectations President Mauricio Macri’s business-friendly agenda will transform the country into South America’s top producer of the mineral, ousting neighbouring Chile.

A brine pool used to extract lithium is seen at a salt flat of Cauchari Olaroz, near Susques, Argentina November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Juliana Castilla

Argentina is the world’s third-largest producer, with some 30,000 tonnes per year, but that is less than half of Chile’s annual output of 70,000 tonnes.

At least five projects in Argentina aim to add some 45,500 tonnes of production annually by 2019 and possibly more than 200,000 tonnes beyond that.