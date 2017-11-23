FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Event 'consistent with an explosion' detected near missing Argentine sub - navy
November 23, 2017 / 2:36 PM / a day ago

Event 'consistent with an explosion' detected near missing Argentine sub - navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An abnormal sound detected in the South Atlantic ocean around the time that an Argentine navy submarine sent its last signal last week was “consistent with an explosion,” a navy spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Enrique Balbi described the blast in the morning of Nov. 15 as “abnormal, singular, short, violent” and “non-nuclear.” A huge sea and air hunt is being conducted for the ARA San Juan, which went missing with 44 crew on board.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Frances Kerry

