Event 'consistent with an explosion' detected near missing Argentine sub - navy

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An abnormal sound detected in the South Atlantic ocean around the time that an Argentine navy submarine sent its last signal last week was “consistent with an explosion,” a navy spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Enrique Balbi described the blast in the morning of Nov. 15 as “abnormal, singular, short, violent” and “non-nuclear.” A huge sea and air hunt is being conducted for the ARA San Juan, which went missing with 44 crew on board.