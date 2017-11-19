Argentina says satellite calls detected, likely from missing submarine

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s defence ministry said seven failed “satellite calls” that it believes came from a missing naval submarine were detected on Saturday in a likely sign the crew of 44 was trying to reestablish contact.

The calls, believed to be from the ARA San Juan submarine, lasted between four and 36 seconds in the late morning and early afternoon, the ministry said in an emailed statement. The ministry said it was working on tracing the location with an unnamed U.S. company specialised in satellite communications.