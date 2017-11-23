FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy plane detected object near Argentine submarine's last known location
November 23, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a day ago

U.S. Navy plane detected object near Argentine submarine's last known location

Magali Cervantes

1 Min Read

BAHIA BLANCA, Argentina (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy plane detected an object near the area where a missing Argentine navy submarine sent its last signal during a search flight over the South Atlantic, a Reuters witness said on Thursday after traveling on board the plane.

The crew emphasized that the object could not be identified and it was not known if it was related to the ARA San Juan, which went missing more than a week ago with 44 crew on board.

The plane, a P-8A Poseidon, returned to its base in Bahia Blanca, Argentina late on Wednesday. It was one of dozens of Argentine and foreign boats and planes hunting for the submarine.

Reporting by Magali Cervantes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Frances Kerry

