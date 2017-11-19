FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Satellite signals not helpful to Argentine submarine search - navy official
#World News
November 19, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated a day ago

Satellite signals not helpful to Argentine submarine search - navy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (Reuters) - Seven satellite calls that Argentine officials detected recently believed to have come from a navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic have not helped to determine the vessel’s location, a navy official said on Sunday.

“We analysed these signals, which as we know were intermittent and weak,” said Gabriel Galeazzi, a naval commander. “They could not help determine a point on the map to help the search.”

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney

