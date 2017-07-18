Argentina gives France's Total bonds in settlement

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's finance ministry said on Tuesday it gave French oil firm Total SA (TOTF.PA) $210 million (161.07 million pounds) of Argentina 2024 sovereign bonds, ending a dispute at the World Bank arbitrator ICSID.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri's presidency has been marked by his country's return to the international debt markets, after he settled with holdout creditors last year.

"This agreements puts an end to the claim of Total and contributes to re-establishing direct investments, particularly of companies from France in the energy sector," the finance ministry said in a statement.

State-run oil company YPF SA (YPFD.BA) also was also selling up to $500 million in bonds on Tuesday, an amount that could be extended to $750 million, the company said in a filing to regulators.