a month ago
Snack on some culture with a vending machine that sells art
July 7, 2017 / 4:41 PM / a month ago

Snack on some culture with a vending machine that sells art

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - A group of artists in the southern English coastal town of Brighton are taking their works off the gallery wall and offering them to the public via an unusual channel, through a vending machine.

The machine, located in a club in the centre of the city, offers prospective buyers prints from emerging artists for prices ranging from 20 pounds ($25.75) to 50 pounds.

Much like the cans of drinks that normally inhabit such machines, the prints are delivered to buyers rolled up in a tin. Buyers can select their choice after browsing a menu of the pictures inside affixed to the machine.

"Sometimes art can feel like, a bit pretentious or a bit unattainable", said illustrator Helen Heitt, one of the artists whose works is for sale in the machine.

"But if it's in a vending machine it kind of strips that all away."

(The story fixes typo in first paragraph)

Reporting by Pedro Caiado. Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Toby Chopra, Larry King

