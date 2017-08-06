FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says six-party talks resumption not easy, but in the right direction
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 7:56 AM / in 2 months

China says six-party talks resumption not easy, but in the right direction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People's Republic of China Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he is escorted by Zhao Jianhua, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, upon arrival at the international airport of Pasay to attend the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting, metro Manila, Philippines August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister said on Sunday it would be not be easy to restart six-party talks about North Korea’s nuclear programme and missile tests, but dialogue was necessary and all sides should work towards that goal.

Wang Yi, who met his North Korean counterpart earlier, was speaking to reporters during a meeting of regional foreign ministers in Manila. He voiced his support for the latest U.N. sanctions, but pressed for those measures to be accompanied by talks among the major nations involved.

The stalled six-party talks involved South Korea, North Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan, all of which are represented at the Manila meeting.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.