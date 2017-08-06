FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 6 days ago

China's sanctions support shows recognition of gravity of North Korea threat - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - China's support for sweeping sanctions on North Korea under a new United Nations Security Council resolution show Beijing recognises the gravity of the threat of Pyongyang's nuclear programme and missile tests, a top U.S. official said on Sunday.

It was important for all parties to have dialogue to de-escalate the issue, and it was also incumbent on China to ensure that the sanctions on North Korea were fully implemented, said Susan Thornton, acting Assistant Secretary of State East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Thornton made the comments to reporters during an international meeting of foreign ministers in Manila.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait

