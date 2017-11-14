FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM says had extended talks with Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

Canada PM says had extended talks with Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he had an “extended conversation” with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi about the plight of Rohingya Muslims, an issue of “tremendous concern” globally.

FILE PHOTO - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a presentation of an electric mass transport vehicle in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines on the sidelines of the 31st Asean Summit November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar’s military started clearance operations in response to attacks by Rohingya militants in late August. The crisis has caused international alarm.

“I had an extended conversation with state counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, about the plight of Muslim refugees in Rakhine state,” he told a news conference, without referring to the Rohingya by name.

“This is a tremendous concern to Canada and to many, many countries around the world.”

Reporting by Karen Lema and Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.