Canada PM says had extended talks with Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya

MANILA (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he had an “extended conversation” with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi about the plight of Rohingya Muslims, an issue of “tremendous concern” globally.

FILE PHOTO - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a presentation of an electric mass transport vehicle in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines on the sidelines of the 31st Asean Summit November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar’s military started clearance operations in response to attacks by Rohingya militants in late August. The crisis has caused international alarm.

“I had an extended conversation with state counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, about the plight of Muslim refugees in Rakhine state,” he told a news conference, without referring to the Rohingya by name.

“This is a tremendous concern to Canada and to many, many countries around the world.”