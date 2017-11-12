FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines president says South China Sea row 'better left untouched'
November 12, 2017 / 10:16 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Philippines president says South China Sea row 'better left untouched'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday the South China Sea dispute, involving China and five other claimants including the Philippines, was “better left untouched”.

FILE PHOTO - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the APEC CEO Summit, taking place ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

“We have to be friends, the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world on so many issues,” Duterte said at a ceremony on the eve of a summit of East and Southeast Asian nations in the Philippine capital.

“The South China Sea is better left untouched, nobody can afford to go to war.”

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, with competing claims from Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

Reporting by Martin Petty, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

