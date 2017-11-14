FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 2:19 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Philippines Duterte says only answers to his people on drugs war, human rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would only answer to the people of his country when it came to human rights, and defended his war on drugs after a summit of Asian leaders.

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte holds hands with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a family photo during the ASEAN-Canada 40th anniversary commerative summit in metro Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Speaking at a news conference at the end of a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders, Duterte was asked if his anti-drugs crackdown was raised by other leaders, including Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I was elected by the people of the Republic of the Philippines. I only answer to the people of the Republic of the Philippines,” he said.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

