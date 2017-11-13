FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Human rights, killings not addressed in Duterte-Trump talks - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The issue of human rights and alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines was not discussed during a meeting on Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, a Philippine spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, told a news conference Duterte had explained his anti-drugs policy at length to Trump, who “seemed to be appreciative of his efforts”.

Roque described the relationship between Trump and Duterte as “warm, friendly and candid” and said they shared similar feelings about former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Roque also said the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims was discussed between leaders of ASEAN and that Myanmar responded.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
