FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Business News
February 28, 2018 / 4:11 AM / 2 days ago

Exxon Mobil looks to build Mozambique LNG export project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) is planning to build a Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project and is looking to expand operations at its Papua New Guinea and Qatari LNG projects, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

    The company is also concerned by the lack of new LNG project approvals over the past two years even as many projects were cancelled, said Frank Kretschmer, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Asia Pacific’s LNG Marketing division.

    “It is concerning that very little has happened on new final investment decisions over the last two years and at the same time we have seen quite a few projects cancelled,” he said.

    “Being the most reliable, lowest cost project is the only way to survive industry cycles.”

    Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Richard Pullin

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.