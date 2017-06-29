FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca, Chi-Med take kidney cancer drug into final testing
June 29, 2017

AstraZeneca, Chi-Med take kidney cancer drug into final testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014.Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Hutchison China MediTech (HCM.L) said on Thursday they had initiated a global late-stage clinical trial of the experimental drug savolitinib in a relatively rare type of kidney cancer.

The launch triggers a $5 million (£4 million) payment from AstraZeneca to the Shanghai-based drugmaker, which is listed in London and is known as Chi-Med. The move underscores Chi-Med's drive to bring modern Chinese drugs to the international market.

The Phase III study will test savolitinib in c-MET-driven papillary renal cell carcinoma.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans

