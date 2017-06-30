Farah admits more work needed to defend world titles

(Reuters) - British long-distance runner Mo Farah acknowledges he needs to be in a better shape to defend his 5,000 metres and 10,000m titles at London's world championships in August.

Running his first 10,000m race since claiming a gold at 2016 Rio Olympics, Farah triumphed in Ostrava on Wednesday but fell short of breaking his own British record.

The double Olympic champion hopes he has enough time to improve before the world championships starting on Aug. 4.

"I still need to do a lot more work," Farah told reporters. "I'm not quite there yet and it showed. I was a bit rusty.

"But it is my first 10,000m (this season). I've got more work to do so now I'll get on my flight to London, be there for a few days and then back to my training camp in Font Romeu. Hopefully I've got enough time."

Farah's back-to-back Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals and five world titles make him one of the greatest distance runners of all time.

The 34-year-old, who is scheduled to appear at Diamond League meetings in London and Monaco next month, will be turning his attention on running marathon events after the championships.