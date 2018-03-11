FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 1:09 AM / 2 days ago

Athletics - U.S. student Norman breaks world indoor 400m record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Michael Norman broke the world indoor 400 metres record when he clocked 44.52 second at the U.S. collegiate championships in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Mar 9, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Michael Norman of Southern California wins 400m heat in 45.56 for the top qualifying time during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the McFerrin Athletic Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Southern California sprinter, running just his third indoor 400m final, took 0.05 seconds off the previous record of Kerron Clement at the 2005 U.S. collegiate championships.

Norman, 20, was fifth in the 200m at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and went on to win the world junior championships 200m later that year.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

