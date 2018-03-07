Olympic champion hurdler McLeod to miss Commonwealth Games

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Olympic and world champion hurdler Omar McLeod will miss the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Jamaican athletics said on Tuesday.

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 110 Metres Hurdles Final - London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017. Omar McLeod of Jamaica celebrates winning the final. REUTERS/John Sibley

The 23-year-old, who claimed the 110 metres hurdles gold at the Rio Olympics and the world title at London last year, “did not make himself available, as simple as that,” Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association president Warren Blake told Reuters.

McLeod could not be reached for comment but told Reuters in January that he was doubtful to compete at the Games starting April 4.

He missed last week’s World Indoor Championships in Birmingham over visa issues.

Elaine Thompson, the reigning Olympic 100 and 200m champion, and former 100m world champion Yohan Blake headline Jamaica’s 54-member track and field squad for the Games.

In McLeod’s absence, Olympic bronze medallist Hansle Parchment, Ronald Levy and world under-18 champion Dejour Russell will represent the Caribbean nation in the 110m hurdles.

The squad will also include Janieve Russell, who claimed a 400m relay gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and bronze in the individual event.

Jamaica is set to bring its biggest Commonwealth Games delegation to the Gold Coast.

The nation secured its joint highest medal haul of 22 at Glasgow, with 10 gold, four silver and eight bronze.