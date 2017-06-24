FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Olympic champs Rudisha, Kipruto lead Kenya team to London
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 8:10 PM / a month ago

Olympic champs Rudisha, Kipruto lead Kenya team to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 800m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Gold medallist David Lekuta Rudisha (KEN) of Kenya celebrates with flag.Leonhard Foeger

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's Olympic 800 metres champion David Rudisha, world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett and former Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi have made the team for this year's world championships despite skipping trials.

Three-times 1,500m world champion Asbel Kiprop and 800m prospect Ferguson Rotich were also included despite performing badly in the trials held over the weekend in Nairobi.

Kiprop failed to finish the 1,500m which was won by Ronald Kwemoi.

Olympic champions Conseslus Kipruto (3,000 metres steeplechase) and Faith Kipyegong (1500m) were named in the team after winning their races.

Editing by George Obulutsa and Ed Osmond

