FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympic steeplechase gold medallist Ashenfelter dies at 94
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 9, 2018 / 12:35 AM / 2 days ago

Olympic steeplechase gold medallist Ashenfelter dies at 94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Horace Ashenfelter III, who stunned the world when he won the gold medal in the 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, died on Sunday in New Jersey at age 94, according to media reports.

Ashenfelter, who worked as an FBI agent, produced a dramatic late surge to defeat the favoured Soviet athlete Vladimir Kazantsev in a race many considered a proxy for the Cold War.

The soft-spoken Pennsylvania native went on to win silver in the 5,000m at the 1955 Pan American Games as well as 17 national titles.

Ashenfelter was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1975, the Millrose Games Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Sports Hall of Fame of New Jersey in 1998.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.