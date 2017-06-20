FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Athletics - Taylor, eight others have wildcards for London
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 2 months ago

Athletics - Taylor, eight others have wildcards for London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Christian Taylor (USA) wins the triple jump at 59-5 (18.11m) during the 43rd Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Double Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor and eight other U.S. athletes have already secured wildcards for August's world championships but they need to compete in an event at this week's U.S. championships in Sacramento, California.

Taylor, a world champion and Diamond League winner, is aiming to break Jonathan Edwards' 1995 triple jump world record at the Aug. 4-13 world championships in London.

Joining him in the meeting from Thursday to Sunday are American world champions Allyson Felix (400m), Tianna Bartoletta (long jump) and Joe Kovacs (shot put).

LaShawn Merritt (400), Kerron Clement (400m hurdles), Erik Kynard (high jump), Keni Harrison (100m hurdles) and Cassandra Tate (400m hurdles) earned wildcards as Diamond League champions.

Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.