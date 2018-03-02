FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Every runner disqualified in men's 400 metres heat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) - Bralon Taplin, the world’s fastest man over 400 metres this year, was disqualified along with all the other runners in his heat at the world indoor championships on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - 2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Men's 400m Round 1 - Bralon Taplin (GRN) of Grenada competes- REUTERS/David Gray

All four finishers in heat three were ruled to have run out of their lane after another favourite, Qatar’s Abdalelah Haroun, was red carded for false starting.

FILE PHOTO - 2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 400m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Kirani James (GRN) and Bralon Taplin (GRN) of Grenada celebrate REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Grenadian Taplin, running in the outside lane and the hot favourite for the event, had thought he had comfortably qualified in 46.37 seconds for the semi-finals later in the day.

Jamaica’s Steven Gayle, Latvia’s Austris Karpinskis and Alonzo Russell from the Bahamas were also disqualified.

All decisions were subject to appeal.

Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
