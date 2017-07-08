U.S. sprinter Coleman to run only 100 at world championships

Jun 9, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Christian Coleman of Tennessee celebrates after winning the 200m in 20.24 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Christian Coleman will run only the 100 metres at the world championships in London next month, his management company said on Friday.

Coleman had qualified for the 100 and 200 with runner-up finishes at last month's U.S. championships. The 21-year-old, who set the fastest time of the year in the 100 by running 9.82 seconds in June, and his coach decided to concentrate on the shorter race after a lengthy collegiate season.

With 48 races indoors and out, Coleman had run more often this year than Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse combined, HSI Sports Management's Emanuel Hudson told Reuters.

Coleman, who has not competed since the U.S championships, wanted to make his European professional debut in the 100 at the Monaco Diamond League's meeting on July 21, Hudson said.

"We have requested a lane for him in the men's 100 metres, but as of today have not been given a spot," Hudson said by telephone.

World record holder Bolt has already been announced for the meeting's 100m in his last competition before the Aug. 4-13 world championships.

Coleman will be in Monaco to train and run with the U.S. 4x100 metes relay team.

"If not the Monaco 100, we will go to worlds as is," Hudson said.