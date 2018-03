BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Murielle Ahoure powered to victory to claim 60 metres gold, with Ivory Coast compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou taking silver, in the final race of the second day of the world indoor championships in Birmingham.

Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 2, 2018 Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure celebrates winning the Women's 60m REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The 30-year-old Ahoure ran 6.97sec, the sixth fastest race ever. Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji took bronze in 7.05.

The medal was the first for the Ivory Coast in a major championship.