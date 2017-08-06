Ivorian duo join Thompson in 100 metres final

LONDON (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson powered into the women’s 100 metres final at the World Championships on Sunday with another easy win in her semi.

The Jamaican, who won Olympic gold in the 100 and 200 metres in Rio de Janeiro last year, clocked the fastest time in the three heats of 10.84, making her as favourite for the final later on Sunday.

Thompson also won her opening heat on Saturday on the same track where she scorched to victory at a Diamond League meeting one month ago despite running in cushioned trainers to prevent injury.

Brazil’s Rosangela Santos set a South American record of 10.91 seconds as she finished second to Thompson and qualified.

Ivory Coast, who have never won a gold medal in any event at the World Championships, will have two chances to break their duck after Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Murielle Ahoure made the final.

Ta Lou impressively won her heat in 10.87, ahead of world 200 metres champion Dafne Schippers who also went through.

Ahoure finished second in the last heat behind Olympic silver medallist Tori Bowie of the United States.

Trinidadian pair Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Michelle-Lee Ahye qualified as the two fastest losers.