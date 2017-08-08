FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Hejnova on course for another world 400m hurdles title
August 8, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 5 days ago

Hejnova on course for another world 400m hurdles title

Christian Radnedge

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final - London Stadium, London, Britain – August 8, 2017. Zuzana Hejnova of Czech Republic celebrates winning the semi-final heat.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Zuzana Hejnova signalled her intent to win a third successive 400 metres hurdles world title after qualifying fastest for the final at the World Championships on Tuesday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The Czech won her opening heat comfortably in a time of 54.59 seconds ahead of Kori Carter of the U.S. who will compete in her first world senior final on Thursday.

American Dalilah Muhammad, the Olympic champion, ensured her place in the London Stadium showpiece with a run of 55.00, just ahead of Canada’s Sage Watson.

Jamaica’s Ristananna Tracey and Switzerland’s Lea Sprunger also made it safely through and there was joy for the home crowd as Briton Eilidh Doyle qualified via one of the fastest non-automatic places, along with Cassandra Tate of the U.S.

Editing by Ed Osmond

