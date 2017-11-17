FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court releases on bail ex-Audi manager in emissions inquiry
November 17, 2017 / 4:23 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - A former Audi (NSUG.DE) manager is being released following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal, a spokesman for Munich’s higher regional court said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The court on Friday suspended a U.S. arrest and extradition warrant against Giovanni Pamio, having already suspended a German arrest warrant a week ago, the spokesman said, adding he was released against 80,000 euros (£71,401) in bail.

The U.S. Justice Department had charged Pamio in July with directing employees at the company to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.

Pamio was subsequently arrested by Munich prosecutors and had since remained in custody, pending ongoing German investigations and an extradition request by U.S. authorities.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Alexander Smith

