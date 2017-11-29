FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi agrees to job guarantees, electric SUV projects in Germany
#Autos
November 29, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in a day

Audi agrees to job guarantees, electric SUV projects in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi has agreed to rule out forced redundancies in Germany by five years until the end of 2025 and to build two fully-electric SUV models at its main plant in Ingolstadt, it said in a joint statement with its German works council.

An Audi logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Volkswagen-owned business last year awarded production of its first mass-produced electric sport-utility vehicle to a plant in Brussels, and has since been under pressure from labour unions to allocate electric car projects to Germany.

“Production of the two new fully electric SUVs is another milestone for our secure future,” works council chief Peter Mosch said in the statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
