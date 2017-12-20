FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi recalls 330,000 cars in Germany on possible electrical problem
#Autos
December 20, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 5 days ago

Audi recalls 330,000 cars in Germany on possible electrical problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) said on Wednesday it was recalling 330,000 cars in Germany due to possible problems with electrical connections for the auxiliary heater that could cause fires.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of German car manufacturer Audi is seen at a building of a car dealer in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A spokesman for Audi, a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said the recall affected models A4, A5, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 built between April 2011 and May 2015.

    He said a few customers had reported a smell of burning in their cars but there had been no fires or other damage.

    German online trade publication Kfz-Rueckrufe.de first reported the recall.

    Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
