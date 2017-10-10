Ten million Australians vote so far in same-sex marriage poll

A pedestrian walks near a poster attached to a light pole supporting a 'Yes' vote in a non-binding poll, conducted by post, to inform the government on whether voters want Australia to become the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage, in the Sydney suburb of Newtown in Australia, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Ten million Australians, or 62.5 percent of eligible voters, have cast their votes so far in a postal ballot on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was up from an estimate of 9.2 million made a week ago.

Australians began voting last month in the non-binding poll to inform the government on whether voters wanted Australia to become the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage. The results will be announced on Nov. 15.

The response rate already surpasses the 60.5 percent reached in Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.