FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian conservative leader sees many options on coalitions
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 6 days ago

Austrian conservative leader sees many options on coalitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz, who secured victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election but fell well short of a majority, does not rule out the possibility of forming a minority government once the final result comes in.

Top candidate of Peoples Party (OeVP) and Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz arrives for the first TV statements after Austria's general election in Vienna, Austria, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“I would of course like to form a stable government. If that cannot be done then there are other options,” he told broadcaster ORF, adding that he planned to talk to all parties in parliament but would first wait for a count of postal ballots that begins on Monday.

That count will settle the close race for second place between the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Francois Murphy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.