FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian Social Democrat poll suggests late boost - source, newspaper
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 7 days ago

Austrian Social Democrat poll suggests late boost - source, newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A new poll by Austria’s Social Democrats (SPO) suggests they may be poised for a boost at parliamentary elections on Sunday after having been relegated to third place behind the conservatives and the far right in opinion polls for months.

An SPO source and a report by newspaper Kurier said on Friday the Social Democrats have come within less than a handful of percentage points of the conservatives, who have been leading polls for months at around a third of the vote.

The SPO and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) have both attracted approval ratings of around a quarter, with the FPO taking second place more often than not.

“We will win this, you will see,” an ebullient Christian Kern, Social Democrat Chancellor and party leader, told supporters.

Whichever party wins the most votes on Sunday is likely to miss the 50-percent mark, meaning it will have to enter coalition talks.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Francois Murphy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.