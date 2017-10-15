FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Social Democrats overtake far right in Austrian vote - projection
#World News
October 15, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 6 days ago

Social Democrats overtake far right in Austrian vote - projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Chancellor Christian Kern’s Social Democrats have overtaken the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) for second place behind the conservative People’s Party in Austria’s parliamentary election, an updated SORA projection for broadcaster ORF found.

Top candidate and head of far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache and his mother Marion Strache arrive at a polling station in Vienna, Austria October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party was still in the lead with 31.5 percent, with the Social Democrats on 27.1 percent to the FPO’s 25.9 percent, according to the projection based on nearly 53 percent of non-postal ballots counted and with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Francois Murphy

