Austrian conservatives reach coalition deal with far right - source
December 15, 2017 / 8:00 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Austrian conservatives reach coalition deal with far right - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz have reached a coalition deal with the anti-immigration Freedom Party, a source said on Friday, paving the way for Austria to become the only western European country with a far-right party in government.

Austria's leader of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz talks to the media after meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The deal, in the wake of an Oct. 15 parliamentary election dominated by Europe’s migration crisis, brings the Freedom Party back into government for the first time in more than a decade.

A person familiar with the talks confirmed that a deal had been reached shortly after it was initially reported by Austrian news agency APA.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
