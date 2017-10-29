FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian police hunt gunman after two killed in shooting
October 29, 2017 / 3:59 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Austrian police hunt gunman after two killed in shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austrian police are searching for a 66-year-old man suspected of shooting dead two neighbours and wounding a third before escaping in a white Volkswagen van.

The suspect from the Graz area is suspected of killing a 64-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman and wounding a 48-year-old woman in a dispute among neighbours, Styria province police said in a statement.

The suspect fled in a Volkswagen van whose number plate matched that of one with a poster reading “Heil Hitler” across its rear window that was shown on an Austrian website. The website offers users a platform to criticise alleged abuses of power by justice officials.

Police warned residents not to approach the suspect amid a search stretching across neighbouring provinces.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
