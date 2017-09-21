Factbox - Carmakers announce $9.5 billion in U.S. investments since Jan

(Reuters) - Since January, automakers have announced investments totalling $9.5 billion (£7.04 billion) in U.S. plants, creating or retaining more than 12,000 jobs.

By company, the investments from the United States and abroad are:

* General Motors Co (GM.N): $1 billion in various plants to keep or create 1,500 jobs

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI)(FCAU.N): $1 billion in Ohio and Michigan to create 2,000 jobs

* Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS): $1 billion in various plants; new jobs to be determined

* Ford Motor Co (F.N): $1.2 billion in Michigan, new jobs to be determined

* Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T): $1.3 billion in Kentucky; no new jobs

* BMW (BMWG.DE): $600 million in South Carolina to create 1,000 jobs

* Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T): $1.6 billion to create 4,000 jobs; site to be determined

* Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T): $267 million in Ohio to create 300 jobs

* Volvo Car [GEELY.UL]: $500 million in South Carolina to create 2,500 jobs

* Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE): $1 billion in Alabama to create 1,300 jobs