FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox - China carmakers ramping up electric car investments
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 15, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Factbox - China carmakers ramping up electric car investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese automakers so far have announced plans to invest more than $20 billion (14.48 billion pounds) in new electric and hybrid vehicles.. Among them:

Changan Automobile Co : The Chongqing-based automaker has proposed a $15 billion plan to launch 21 new pure electric vehicles and 12 plug-in hybrids by 2025 while phasing out production of its gasoline-engine models. Changan is partnered in China with Ford Motor Co, French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen and Japanese automakers Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp.

    SAIC Motor : Shanghai-based SAIC, which is partnered with Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and General Motors Co, said it plans to invest at least $3 billion on so-called new energy vehicles, including electric and hybrid models.

    Great Wall Motor : The independent carmaker, which is based in Baoding, plans to spend at least $1.8 billion and as much as $8 billion over the next 10 years on similar models, and has been discussing a possible joint venture with Germany’s BMW AG to build battery-powered Mini compacts in China.

    Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.