FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelin eyes further takeover deals in gastronomy
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a month ago

Michelin eyes further takeover deals in gastronomy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Michelin (MICP.PA), which in July bought a stake in the influential Robert Parker wine guide, said it was not ruling out further acquisitions of similar upmarket, gastronomy brands.

Michelin is mainly known for its tyre products, but the company has also run the Michelin guide to top restaurants and hotels for more than a century.

Claire Dorland Clauzel, executive vice president of sustainable development at Michelin, told reporters at the Frankfurt car show that Michelin aimed to triple sales by 2020 within her particular part of the business.

Michelin bought restaurant booking website “Bookatable” in 2016 and in July this year it purchased a 40 percent stake in Robert Parker Wine Advocate - the fine wine guide of influential critic Robert Parker.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.