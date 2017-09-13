Michelin eyes further takeover deals in gastronomy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Michelin (MICP.PA), which in July bought a stake in the influential Robert Parker wine guide, said it was not ruling out further acquisitions of similar upmarket, gastronomy brands.

Michelin is mainly known for its tyre products, but the company has also run the Michelin guide to top restaurants and hotels for more than a century.

Claire Dorland Clauzel, executive vice president of sustainable development at Michelin, told reporters at the Frankfurt car show that Michelin aimed to triple sales by 2020 within her particular part of the business.

Michelin bought restaurant booking website “Bookatable” in 2016 and in July this year it purchased a 40 percent stake in Robert Parker Wine Advocate - the fine wine guide of influential critic Robert Parker.