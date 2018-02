LONDON (Reuters) - Satellite group Avanti Communications (AVN.L) has appointed a former Vodafone Group executive as its CEO, the firm said on Friday.

Kyle Whitehill, currently CEO of Liquid Telecom and previously CEO of Vodafone Qatar, will take up the role from April 3.

He succeeds David Williams, who left the firm last summer, with Alan Harper, at the time a non-executive director of Avanti, taking up the mantle as interim CEO since then.