Factbox: Key winners for the 2017 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories:
“The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu
“Veep” HBO
“Big Little Lies” HBO
Sterling K. Brown “This is Us”
Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Donald Glover “Atlanta”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus “Veep”
Riz Ahmed “The Night Of”
Nicole Kidman “Big Little Lies”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Saturday Night Live”
“The Voice”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken