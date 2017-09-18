FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
September 18, 2017 / 3:36 AM / in a month

Factbox: Key winners for the 2017 Emmy awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Sterling K. Brown holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Veep” HBO

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies” HBO

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown “This is Us”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Donald Glover “Atlanta”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus “Veep”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Riz Ahmed “The Night Of”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Nicole Kidman “Big Little Lies”

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live”

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Voice”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken

