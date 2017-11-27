Talk show host Seth Meyers to host 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Late night talk show host Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globe movie and television awards ceremony in January, organizers said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: TV host Seth Meyers arrives for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live (SNL) broadcast in the Manhattan borough of New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

It will be the first Golden Globes hosting gig for Myers, 43, whose “Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs on NBC.

The Golden Globes ceremony, an informal and boozy dinner attended by hundreds of A-list stars, is one of the biggest in the Hollywood awards season that culminates with the Oscars in March.

The 2018 ceremony will take place on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills and will be broadcast live on NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards, said in a statement.

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement that Meyers ”will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence, and mischievous humour.”

Meyers began his television career on satirical sketch show “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 and was a cast member for 13 seasons, serving as head writer for nine seasons.

As Golden Globes host, he follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Fallon, British comedian Ricky Gervais, and comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.