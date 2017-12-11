Key television nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2018 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 7 at a gala dinner hosted by Seth Meyers in Beverly Hills, California.
Following is a list of key television nominations.
“The Crown” - Netflix
“Game of Thrones” - HBO
“The Handmaid’s Tale” - Hulu
“Stranger Things” - Netflix
“This is Us” - NBC
“black-ish” - ABC
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon
“Master of None” - Netflix
“SMILF” - “Showtime”
“Will & Grace” - “NBC”
Jason Bateman - “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”
Freddie Highmore - “The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber - “Ray Donovan”
Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”
Clair Foy - “The Crown”
Maggie Gyllenhaal - “The Deuce”
Katherine Langford - “13 Reason Why”
Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Anthony Anderson - “black-ish”
Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon - “I Love Dick”
William H. Macy - “Shameless”
Eric McCormack - “Will & Grace”
Pamela Adlon - “Better Things”
Alison Brie - “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae - “Insecure”
Frankie Shaw - “SMILF”
“Big Little Lies” - HBO
“Fargo” - FX
“Feud: Bette and Joan” - FX
“The Sinner” - USA Network
“Top of the Lake: China Girl” - SundanceTV
Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn