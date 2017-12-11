Key television nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2018 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 7 at a gala dinner hosted by Seth Meyers in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations.

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” - Netflix

“Game of Thrones” - HBO

“The Handmaid’s Tale” - Hulu

“Stranger Things” - Netflix

“This is Us” - NBC

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“black-ish” - ABC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon

“Master of None” - Netflix

“SMILF” - “Showtime”

“Will & Grace” - “NBC”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman - “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore - “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber - “Ray Donovan”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”

Clair Foy - “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal - “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford - “13 Reason Why”

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Anthony Anderson - “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon - “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy - “Shameless”

Eric McCormack - “Will & Grace”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUISCAL

Pamela Adlon - “Better Things”

Alison Brie - “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae - “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw - “SMILF”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies” - HBO

“Fargo” - FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan” - FX

“The Sinner” - USA Network

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” - SundanceTV