Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.
Following is a list of film and television winners in key categories:
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“Lady Bird”
Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”
Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
James Franco - “The Disaster Artist”
Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”
Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”
Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”
“Coco”
“In the Fade” - Germany/France
“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”
Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Big Little Lies” - HBO
Reporting by Jill Serjeant