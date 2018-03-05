FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Entertainment News
March 5, 2018 / 4:52 AM / a day ago

Factbox - Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Frances McDormand (R) embraces actress Sally Hawkins as McDormand stands to accept the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:

Best Picture

“The Shape of Water”

Best Actor

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Best Actress

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Gary Oldman accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Darkest Hour." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Best Original Screenplay

“Get Out”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

Best Animated Film

“Coco”

Best Documentary Film

“Icarus”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

Original Song

“Remember Me” - Coco

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.