Factbox - Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Frances McDormand (R) embraces actress Sally Hawkins as McDormand stands to accept the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:

Best Picture

“The Shape of Water”

Best Actor

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Best Actress

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Gary Oldman accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Darkest Hour." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Best Original Screenplay

“Get Out”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

Best Animated Film

“Coco”

Best Documentary Film

“Icarus”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

Original Song

“Remember Me” - Coco