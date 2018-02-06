Azerbaijan opposition group says it will boycott presidential election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jamil Hasanly, head of the Azerbaijan opposition coalition the National Council of Democratic Forces, told Reuters on Tuesday the coalition will boycott a presidential election scheduled for April 11.

The organisation that Hasanly leads is one of two major opposition forces in Azerbaijan. On Monday, the office of President Ilham Aliev issued a decree bringing forward the date of the election, whichhad previously been scheduled for Oct. 17.