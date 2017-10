MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan government will receive a one-off bonus of $3.6 billion (2.73 billion pounds) from the BP-led consortium, which develops Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields for the contract extension until 2050, Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

He also said the remaining oil reserves of ACG oilfields stand at 500 million tonnes.