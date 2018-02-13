Two Malaysian badminton players investigated for suspected match-fixing - New Straits Times

(Reuters) - Two badminton players from Malaysia are being investigated by the sport’s world governing body over suspicions of match-fixing, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) General Manager Michelle Chai told the New Straits Times newspaper on Tuesday, without naming the two players.

“We have been informed of the players being suspended and the processes that will take place,” Chai was quoted saying by the paper. “We have to be careful in maintaining confidentiality.”

Chai said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) had written to the BAM about the two players late last year.

“We have to ensure they have a fair hearing, and not a trial with the public or media. As this is a BWF investigation, we have to wait for them to make any announcement,” she was quoted saying.

Under the BWF’s rules, players found guilty of match-fixing can be banned for life.

“This definitely tarnishes the reputation of Malaysian badminton, so I want to make a strong stand that BAM will not tolerate any form of match fixing or gambling,” BAM President Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria was quoted telling the publication.

No-one at the BWF or BAM could immediately be reached for comment.